Lady Trojans on Fire, Win Three Straight in Homestand (KR)

By: Kolton Rutherford

The Lady Trojans ended the winter break on a 4-game winning streak and continued their run in the first three games of the spring semester. Facing off against Sun Belt rivals Arkansas State, Troy, and South Alabama, Little Rock (LR) defeated each opponent, moving to 7-0 in Sun Belt play and 13-6 overall.

In a January 14th meeting against in-state rival Arkansas State at the Jack, the Lady Trojans defeated the Red Wolves 73-59. LR started hot, taking an early 17-8 lead. In the second quarter, Arkansas State whittled the margin to 6 points, but the Lady Trojans finished the first half strong, holding a 40-26 lead at the break. The Lady Trojans shot well from the charity stripe in the first half, converting 6 of 7 free throws, along with a 46% field goal percentage.

LR came out of the break firing on all cylinders and held their impressive lead over the Red Wolves, ending the third quarter with a 57-41 advantage. In the final quarter, the Red Wolves struggled to cut into the LR lead, but the deficit was too much to overcome. LR won the game 73-59. Standout performers for the Lady Trojans included Senior Sharde’ Collins, who had 24 points. Fellow Senior Kaitlyn Pratt totaled 15 points, as did Junior Monique Townson. Freshman Kyra Collier led the team in assists and rebounds, with ten and eleven respectively.

On January 19th, the Lady Trojans faced Troy and clawed their way to a 77-74 victory in front of a home crowd of 1,068. Both teams’ first quarter performances set the tone for the game, with LR holding a 19-18 lead. The second quarter started much like the first, with Troy and LR swapping points. LR held onto its one-point lead, 31-30, with four minutes left in the half.

LR held a comfortable lead for most of the third quarter, but Troy finished the quarter much like LR ended the first half, outscoring the Lady Trojans 9-0 and taking a 57-56 lead. The final quarter played out much like the first, with neither team able to gain more than a 3-point lead. With a 77-74 lead and 8 seconds remaining, a Troy 3-point attempt fell short. LR’s Kyra Collier forced a steal as time expired, and the Lady Trojans held on for the win.

In the final game of their home stand, the Lady Trojans faced South Alabama. While the teams finished the first quarter deadlocked at 10, LR took command in the second and led at the half 31-23. After the break, LR continued to pull away from the Jaguars and finished the game with a 71-54 victory, their seventh straight win. Sharde’ Collins and Kaitlyn Pratt led LR with 29 and 17 points respectively, while Kyra Collier gathered 8 rebounds.

Next up, the first-place Lady Trojans look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Louisiana for games against ULM and Louisiana-Lafayette on January 26th and 28th.