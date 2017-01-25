News

Features

Sports

Entertainment

Home » News

UALR, Meet UA Little Rock

Submitted by Kolton Rutherford on January 25, 2017 – 12:00 pmNo Comment

Chancellor Andrew Rogerson announced a new logo and abbreviated name for the university on Monday. Effective immediately, UALR will now go by the newly abbreviated name of UA Little Rock. The chancellor also unveiled a new logo.

In a statement released through the school’s website and email, Rogerson shared his excitement for the changes, as well as its advantages.

“While our official name remains the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, UA Little Rock represents one of our institution’s greatest strengths, our location in Arkansas’s capital city,” he said. “UA Little Rock also reflects the university’s commitment and long-standing partnership and service to our community – Little Rock and Central Arkansas. For out-of-state student and employee recruitment and other initiatives, having a name that represents the location of our university is also an advantage.”

The logo is a collaboration of the Office of Communications and Marketing and the campus’s Art Department and raised no budgetary concerns for the university.

“We will roll out our name change and updated logo in a responsible way that will not create budget concerns,” Rogerson added. “The new logo was created at no cost.”

Leave a comment!

Add your comment below, or trackback from your own site. You can also subscribe to these comments via RSS.

Be nice. Keep it clean. Stay on topic. No spam.

You can use these tags:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

*