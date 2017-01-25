UALR, Meet UA Little Rock

Chancellor Andrew Rogerson announced a new logo and abbreviated name for the university on Monday. Effective immediately, UALR will now go by the newly abbreviated name of UA Little Rock. The chancellor also unveiled a new logo.

In a statement released through the school’s website and email, Rogerson shared his excitement for the changes, as well as its advantages.

“While our official name remains the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, UA Little Rock represents one of our institution’s greatest strengths, our location in Arkansas’s capital city,” he said. “UA Little Rock also reflects the university’s commitment and long-standing partnership and service to our community – Little Rock and Central Arkansas. For out-of-state student and employee recruitment and other initiatives, having a name that represents the location of our university is also an advantage.”

The logo is a collaboration of the Office of Communications and Marketing and the campus’s Art Department and raised no budgetary concerns for the university.

“We will roll out our name change and updated logo in a responsible way that will not create budget concerns,” Rogerson added. “The new logo was created at no cost.”