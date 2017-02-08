Lady Trojans Remain Undefeated in the Sun Belt

By Adrian Miller

With two defining victories over the weekend, the Little Rock (LR) women’s basketball team stayed in control of the Sun Belt Conference. On Thursday, Feb. 2nd, the Lady Trojans hosted conference competitor Appalachian State. The Mountaineers held a 17-14 lead heading into the second quarter, but LR amplified its defense and took the lead into halftime Freshman guard Kyra Collier had 9 points and 4 dimes at the break and totaled the game with 13 points and 6 assists.

The remainder of the game was close with Appalachian State closing the gap to within six points in the 4th quarter. Second Team All-Conference guard Sharde’ Collins, hit a clutch lay-up to extend the lead to eight. LR tightened up its defense and went on to win by a final score of 67-55. Sophomore Forward Ronjanae DeGray had another strong outing, finishing with 13 points, 5 boards, and 5 assists. Senior superstar forward Kaitlyn Pratt led all scorers with 22 points while tallying 8 rebounds.

The Lady Trojans followed their victory over the Mountaineers in dominating fashion over another conference opponent, Coastal Carolina. On Saturday Feb. 4th, LR defended the Jack Stephens Center in an emphatic way. LR started the game fast and controlled the action throughout, eventually winning by 32 with a final score of 79-47. First Team All-Conference forward Kaitlyn Pratt had 16 points and 5 rebounds at the half and added 3 more to her point total to finish with 19. Senior forward Carolee Dillard had a strong game off the bench, scoring 11 points while gathering 5 boards. Sophomore standout forward Ronjanae DeGray pitched in 13 points and 3 boards while shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field. When asked about the team’s performance and their upcoming contests, she replied, “I’m happy we won and UTA is the second best team in the conference, I’m excited for the challenge.”

LR’s defense was stellar in the two victories, holding both competitors under 40% shooting from the field. They also totaled 21 steals in the two wins, accumulating 13 from the Chanticleers alone. The team will have to keep up their excellent offensive and defensive performances in their next conference battles as they hit the road for their next three games. The Lady Trojans face University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), Texas State, and Arkansas State in their upcoming matches. When asked about their upcoming road challenges, Coach Joe Foley responded, “The Texas swing is always tough. Our next game is against UTA which was picked to win the conference. It will be a heck of a match-up.”

The two victories put LR at 11-0 in conference play, tying the 2011 Trojans for the best starts in conference play in the team’s history. If the Trojans can keep up the good work, they have a solid chance to finish the season undefeated in the conference.