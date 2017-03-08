The ‘Fun Belt’ awaits for men’s and women’s basketball

By: Kolton Rutherford

Trojan basketball starts their postseason today, with both teams playing in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. While the women’s conference tournament tipped off yesterday, the Trojan men will start their postseason campaign today in a game versus Louisiana-Lafayette at 5:00 PM. Thanks to a first-round bye, the Trojan women start their tournament run tomorrow, facing off against either Coastal Carolina or Appalachian State.

The Trojan men, defending Sun Belt champions, finished the season at 15-16, very different from the successes of last year. In a season full of highs and lows, Little Rock (LR) couldn’t replicate their performance from last year, with the Trojans having suffered significant departures on the court, as well as in the coaching staff. Despite the struggles faced this year, LR can turn their fortunes around with a strong tournament.

The Trojan men’s first round matchup against Louisiana-Lafayette will not be easy, as the 10th-seeded Trojans lost both games against the Rajin’ Cajuns this year, by scores of 69-52 and 88-82. If LR can beat Louisiana, another tough matchup awaits in 2nd-seeded Georgia State on Friday at 5:00 PM. In their only matchup of the season, the Trojans lost to the Panthers 71-54 on Senior Night at the Jack.

The Trojan women won the Sun Belt Conference outright this season, with a record of 23-7. LR’s winning the Sun Belt afforded them a first-round bye and the Trojan women certainly go into the tournament as one of the favorites to win. Their first game of the tournament will tip off at 11:30 AM tomorrow, with a game versus either Coastal Carolina or Appalachian State. Like they did with many other teams in the conference, the Trojans beat Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State this year by scores of 74-66, 79-47, and 77-69 and 67-55.

If the Trojan women beat their opponent tomorrow, they’d move on to the tournament semifinals on Saturday at 5:00 PM. LR would face one of Texas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, or ULM. Texas State handed the Trojan women their only conference loss this year by a score of 64-47. An LR win in the semifinals would mean a spot in the championship game on Sunday at 5:00 PM.

No matter the result of the tournament, the Trojan women are guaranteed more postseason action. Even if LR misses the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans would play in the WNIT in the coming weeks, thanks to their winning the Sun Belt outright in the regular season.

All Sun Belt Conference Tournament games can be seen on ESPN3, with the men’s championship game being broadcast on ESPN2 at 1:00 on Sunday.