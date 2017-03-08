Women’s basketball clinch Sun Belt on Senior Night

By: Adrian Miller

The Lady Trojans won the Sun Belt Conference outright on Senior Night. The Saturday Feb. 25th game would be the last played on the home floor for Senior leaders Sharde’ Collins, Kaitlyn Pratt and Carolee Dillard, and they definitely made the most of it. The victory over Georgia State ensured the Lady Trojans won the Sun Belt, but it was the game on Thursday, Feb. 23rd that put them on course to claim the top prize for the second time in the last three years.

On the 23rd, the Trojans hosted Georgia Southern at the Jack Stephens Center. It was a close first half with UA Little Rock (LR) going into halftime with only a one-point lead, 23-22. The two teams traded baskets in the 3rd quarter and Georgia Southern led 34-33 with 2:27 left in the 3rd after a three-pointer by guard Alexis Sams. Collins then answered with a jumper with 1:30 on the clock to put LR up 35-34. LR entered the 4th quarter leading 39-34.

The Eagles would not go away though. Georgia Southern trailed by two (42-40) with 8:42 left in the 4th after a 3-point play by forward Angel McGowan, but that was as close as they would come. The Lady Trojans then went on a 15-1 run to end the game, beating the Eagles 57-41. Collins and Pratt put on impressive performances for the Trojans, with Collins finishing the game with 24 points, 2 boards, 3 assists and 1 steal, while Pratt added 17 points, 9 boards and 1 steal.

Sophomore forward Ronjanae Degray had another solid outing with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assists and 2 steals. Freshman guard Kyra Collier pitched in with 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The victory over Georgia Southern propelled LR into their next matchup against Georgia State on Senior Night. The Panthers took an early 2-0 lead, but that was the only lead they would hold in the game. The first half was close though, with LR only leading 30-21 at halftime.

Midway through the 3rd quarter, it looked like LR was going to blow out the Panthers after they went up 37-25 following a lay-up by Pratt. But Georgia State fought back with good front court play by center Haley Gerrin and forward Tiffany Holston. They closed the lead to 2 (43-41) after a lay-up by Holston with 2:20 left in the 4th.

But LR would not be denied. Solid team defense and clutch free throws by Collins and Junior guard Monique Towson sealed the 52-45 victory over the Panthers. Collins, Pratt and Senior Forward Carolee Dillard all were outstanding in their last home game at the Jack. Pratt finished with 16 points and 6 boards, while Dillard ended with 8 points, 7 boards and 1 assist. Although Collins had an off night from the field, she made up for it with good defensive plays down the stretch and finished with 6 points, 5 boards, and 1 assist.

Coach Joe Foley reflected on their championship season saying, “We started off 6-6, but had a great start in the conference. The team sticks together and never gives up.” When asked if they were looking forward to any match-ups entering the conference tournament, Pratt replied “We’re very humble, we work hard in practice and are ready for whoever comes.” Degray, who finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, a block and a steal, responded, “We owe Texas St., that (one) hurt”, referring to the team that gave them their only conference loss. LR is 21-7 overall and 15-1 in the conference.

The victory secured LR as outright Sun Belt Champions, a #1 seed entering the conference tournament, an undefeated conference schedule at home and most importantly, a victory for the Seniors on Senior Night.