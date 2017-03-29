Men’s golf find their swing at home

by: Kolton Rutherford

On Tuesday, Little Rock (LR) men’s golf took part in the First Tee College Classic in the capitol city. Playing in a familiar setting proved beneficial for LR, as the Trojans claimed first place as a team, with senior Zach Coats taking first place as an individual, finishing 4-under par.

According to a press release issued by LRTrojans.com, the tournament, which has long been hosted by the Trojans, last saw an LR victory in 2004. Coats, having penciled his first victory for LR, is the first Trojan golfer since 2005 winner Patrick Sullivan to win the individual tournament.

Several other Trojan golfers stood out on Tuesday. Freshman Danial Durisic finished tied for seventh at 1-over par, while senior Noah Tullos finished tied for 11th at 3-over par. Seniors Tyler Reynolds and Brady Edwards finished tied for sixth and ninth, respectively.

A quick turnaround awaits the Trojans. On April 3, LR will look to continue their strong play in the Redhawk Invitational in Washington. Following that, the team will head to Columbia, Missouri for the Tiger Invitational on April 10.