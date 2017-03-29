Women’s golf primed for final stretch with great performance in Maumelle

With only three meets left in the season, Little Rock (LR) women’s golf entered the Little Rock/A-State Invitational in Maumelle with a point to prove on Monday. The Trojans played well, finishing the team tournament in second place, with junior Sabrina Bonanno also taking second in the individual tournament at 6-over par.

Per a press release from LRTrojans.com, Bonanno’s performance was capped by a strong final round, an even par, which moved her six places up the leaderboard from eighth. Bonanno now holds the best individual finish for a Trojan this year.

Other Trojan golfers in the tournament included junior Shania Berger. She finished tied for seventh. Sophomore Emilie Blennow finished tied for 24th, while junior Pernille Orlien finished at 32nd. Sophomore Lucy Owen finished 64th in the individual tournament.

The Little Rock/A-State Invitational is the first tournament of the final stretch for the Trojans. Next up, LR will play in the Kansas City Shootout on April 3, then end their season with the Sun Belt Championship, starting April 17.