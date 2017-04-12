Learn hard, work hard

There are plenty of things to get involved in on campus, including campus jobs. These jobs provide an equal opportunity for those seeking employment. There are multiple employment opportunities on campus, and the campus is always looking for new employees to add to their diverse workplace.

Visiting Assistant Professor

The Department of Applied Communications is currently seeking for an employee for the position of a Visiting Assistant Professor. This position will require the applicant to work for nine months in the beginning of Fall 2017. Skills for the position includes: interests in conflict management, organizational skills, and communication skills.

Intramural Sports Official

If you are athletic and enjoy sports, the Intramural Sports position would be a great job for you. It is currently open for all students. To qualify for this job, you must have strong communication skills, a willingness to learn, a positive attitude, and be fair and unbiased. Job duties include managing intramural sports contests, must attend clinics and meetings designated for each sport, must ensure safety of participants during intramural sport contests, and represent campus recreation in an exemplary manner. To apply, submit an application, a resume, and your class schedule to the campus recreation.

Group Fitness Instructor

The Group Fitness Instructor position is also open for students on campus. If you would like to apply for this position, contact Naomi Fletcher.

Assistant Nursing Professor

The Nursing Department is searching for an Assistant Professor of Nursing. Applicants with a master’s degree in nursing will be qualified for the position. The employee must access the skills of teaching and mentoring others. Also, can participate in community service activities.

For a full list of job opportunities on campus, please visit the Human Resources page on the campus website.