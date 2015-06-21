Spring Semester

With more than 140 degrees to choose from, UALR offers its students the opportunity to learn from top-ranked faculty and provides invaluable internship opportunities in several in-demand career fields.
UALR Trojans compete in 14 varsity sports as a full-time member of the Sun Belt Conference and an affiliate member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Community Connection Center represents a vital part of UALR's mission - building high-impact programs and partnerships that inspire students to become active citizens, change agents and leaders in our community.
The Arkansas Studies Institute combines 10 million archival items under one roof.
The Emerging Analytics Center propels economic development with data solutions and visualizations.
UALR is a metropolitan research university that provides accessibility to a quality education through flexible learning and unparalleled opportunities.
Classes begin Monday, Jan. 9.
