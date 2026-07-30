Explore Our Programs

From artificial intelligence and data visualization to health informatics and information quality, the School of Computer and Information Sciences can prepare you with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Our students are empowered to harness the power of technology, data, and information to solve complex challenges and drive innovation. Both undergraduate and graduate students have the opportunity to participate in funded research projects and work alongside award-winning faculty.

Graduates have accepted positions with industry leaders such as FIS, Dillard’s Technology, First Orion, and Mainstream Technologies.

The George W. Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (DCSTEM) is a key partner in the capital region of Little Rock, Arkansas. As a metropolitan university, UA Little Rock is positioned in a community that is innovative and collaborative with STEM professionals, which gives our students exciting and challenging career and research opportunities.