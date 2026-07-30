Explore Our Programs
From artificial intelligence and data visualization to health informatics and information quality, the School of Computer and Information Sciences can prepare you with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.
Our students are empowered to harness the power of technology, data, and information to solve complex challenges and drive innovation. Both undergraduate and graduate students have the opportunity to participate in funded research projects and work alongside award-winning faculty.
Graduates have accepted positions with industry leaders such as FIS, Dillard’s Technology, First Orion, and Mainstream Technologies.
The George W. Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (DCSTEM) is a key partner in the capital region of Little Rock, Arkansas. As a metropolitan university, UA Little Rock is positioned in a community that is innovative and collaborative with STEM professionals, which gives our students exciting and challenging career and research opportunities.Request More Information
Majors and Programs
Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations from 2022 to 2032. Our graduates are equipped for innovative careers that benefit the city, region, country, and beyond.
Undergraduate ProgramsBioinformatics Minor Computer Science Minor Information Technology Minor Computer Science Certificate of Proficiency Cybersecurity Fundamentals Certificate of Proficiency Advanced Cybersecurity Technical Certificate Advanced Software Development Technical Certificate Information Technology Technical Certificate Computer Science Associate of Science Artificial Intelligence, B.S. Computer Science, B.S. Computer Science, GAME Option, B.S. Computer Science, Accelerated B.S. to M.S. Cybersecurity, B.S. Web Design and Development, B.A.
Graduate ProgramsCybersecurity Graduate Certificate Data Science Graduate Certificate Health Informatics Graduate Certificate Information Quality Graduate Certificate Bioinformatics, M.S. Computer Science, M.S. Cybersecurity, M.S. Information Quality, M.S. Information Science, M.S. Bioinformatics, Ph.D. Computer and Information Sciences Ph.D., Computer Science Track Computer and Information Sciences Ph.D., Information Quality Track Computer and Information Sciences Ph.D., Information Science Track
The Computer Science B.S. program is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET., under the commission’s General Criteria and Program Criteria for Computer Science.