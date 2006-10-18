Explore Our Business Programs

Teaching, research, and service are the core foundations within UA Little Rock’s School of Business. We are committed to serving our students, the business community, and industry in Arkansas.

The School of Business is located in the economic heart of the state, giving our students unparalleled advantages for real-world opportunities and internships with top leaders in business and government. Our students benefit from the school’s strategic partnerships with major corporations in Arkansas, as well as entrepreneurial ventures and governmental agencies.

Our unique academic programs distinguish us as a leader in developing, supporting, and sustaining economic development and the creation of new business ventures.