Program Areas

UA Little Rock’s School of Human Inquiry is composed of four program areas: anthropology, philosophy, sociology, and Spanish. All programs are committed to providing a thorough liberal arts education, offering opportunities for community engagement, and preparing students for careers in a variety of fields.

The School of Human Inquiry is engaged in humanistic and social scientific study of individuals, cultures, and societies, and their diverse and complex relationships to each other and the world. We focus on providing outstanding programs of teaching, scholarship, and service in the fields of Anthropology, Philosophy, Sociology, and Spanish, as well as additional interdisciplinary programs.

Courses offered by the school are aimed to develop students’ critical thinking and communication skills and foster an understanding of social processes and institutions and their complexity; individual and cultural diversity; human evolution, biology, and behavior; and responsibilities to others and to the world around us.